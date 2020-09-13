Michael O’Neill delivers clear Stoke City transfer message

Michael O’Neill insists that departures are inevitable from Stoke City before the transfer window shuts next month.

The Potters have been very active in the market this summer, with the likes of Morgan Fox, John Obi Mikel and Stephen Fletcher just some of the new faces that have arrived at the bet365 Stadium.

However, that has left the former Northern Ireland chief with a bloated squad, as James McClean, Lee Gregory, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Cousins and Tom Edwards all failed to make the matchday squad for the 0-0 draw against Millwall yesterday.

And, speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live, O’Neill admitted it’s something that needs to be rectified as he predicted a few exits in the coming weeks.

“It means I’ve got too many players. It’s as simple as that. We’ve known that for some time. We’re trying to build a team here and when you do that there are always casualties. That’s unfortunately where we are at this minute in time.”

The Potters are back in action next week when they take on Bristol City.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Stoke have too many players, so you can totally understand O’Neill’s comments here as they’re bang on.

He will want to be working with a smaller group as it can’t be ideal having players you don’t want around the training ground and it may impact the team spirit.

So, the priority now has to be shifting those players on and then maybe adding one or two more if deals can be done before the deadline.

