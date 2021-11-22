Michael O’Neill confirms the situation with Josef Bursik at Stoke City

Stoke City will be without Josef Bursik until 2022 after the goalkeeper was injured during the international break with England U21.

Adam Davies stepped into the void for Stoke’s 2-0 win over Peterborough United on Saturday but Michael O’Neill seemed very disappointed with the situation when he spoke to StokeonTrentLive.

He said: “Joe’s (Bursik) not good to be honest. We knew that on Thursday that he didn’t examine too badly when he came back but the scan shows quite significant damage to his quad. He will be out for into the New Year at the very least. We’ve got an estimation of 10 to 12 weeks before he returns.

“Ultimately he’s hurt himself in the warm up and we lose him for three months, which is disappointing.”

Bursik was dropped to the bench for five games with Davies coming in this season but was reinstated towards the end of October. Having a keeper of Davies’ quality to replace the 21-year-old demonstrates the depth of quality in the Potters’ squad, something that will definitely stand them in good stead in looking to secure a play-off place this season.

It is a shame for Bursik and Stoke, but the young keeper had been a little mistake prone this term and Davies takes his place between the sticks with greater experience and a point to prove.

The Verdict

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Stoke City players play at now?

1 of 22 Who does Andy Lonergan play for now? Everton Liverpool Man City Man United

The Potters climbed up to fourth place in victory on Saturday and despite the injuries to Bursik, and losing Harry Souttar for the rest of the season while on international duty with Australia, Stoke look to be in the best position they have been since relegation from the Premier League in 2017/18.

The crushing blow of losing Souttar has probably increased O’Neill’s disappointment at Bursik’s injury due to them both being completely out of his control. But this is exactly why the Potters assembled such a well balanced and deep squad this summer, one that will play a huge role in sustaining their league position over the next few months.

They travel to Bristol City on Wednesday evening hoping for a fourth successive win accompanied by a clean sheet.