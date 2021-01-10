Michael O’Neill confirms Stoke City transfer bid for in-demand EFL player

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has confirmed that he has made an offer for Charlton Athletic winger Alfie Doughty.

The 21-year-old is hot property this month, with Rangers and Celtic the first two clubs to register an interest in the left-sided player.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer revealed following the Addicks’ 2-0 loss to Accrington Stanley on Friday night that Doughty would be departing the club, but did not confirm whether that would be this month or in the summer.

The Scottish giants have made pre-contract approaches for Doughty’s services, but Charlton have also accepted cash offers from three English clubs as well.

Luton manager Nathan Jones confirmed his prolonged interest in Doughty but has admitted that the Hatters cannot afford to make a move right now – ruling them out as one of the three clubs.

Did Stoke City sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Stoke sign Jacob Brown for more or less than £1 million from Barnsley? More Less

According to TEAMtalk, Championship trio QPR, Bournemouth and Stoke City are the ones to have bids accepted for Doughty – and the Potters boss has confirmed his club as one of the suitors.

“We’ve made a bid for Alfie Doughty,” O’Neill admitted.

“Obviously there are other teams interested as well. We’ll speak to the player. We tried to bring him in during the summer, it wasn’t possible for us to get a deal done at that point in time.

“He’s a young player who we’d like to bring in and we’ll look at other opportunities that may or may not exist in this transfer window as well.”

The Verdict

With Stoke struggling in regards to injuries all over the field, it’s perhaps ironic that they’re aiming to sign a player who is out until the end of February after suffering from a hamstring tear.

But when fully-fit, Doughty would be an excellent signing for Stoke.

O’Neill uses two different systems, a 4-2-3-1 formation and a line-up that uses three centre backs and wing backs, and in the latter he would be an ideal player as the left wing back.

But in a 4-2-3-1, Doughty would be equally adept to playing on the left wing, or cutting inside as a right-sided forward, where he would replace the stricken Tyrese Campbell.

The Doughty saga could last a while though with so many clubs interested, and it may come down to who offers the most in terms of wages that gets it over the line in the end.