This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

While the situation surrounding the ownership of Reading FC looks no closer to being resolved, there have been some bright signs on the pitch for Royals fans to take hope from in recent months.

With boss Ruben Selles largely working with his hands tied behind his back at the Madejski Stadium, a reliance on youth and academy products has given a number of stars of tomorrow their chance to shine at the Madejski Stadium of late.

While Femi Azeez recently earned a move to Millwall following a number of bright performances in Berkshire, there will be more hoping to follow in the playmaker’s footsteps once the time comes, although fighting for the club’s survival is the main objective as it stands.

With that in mind, we asked to Football League World’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt to pinpoint one star destined for the top once they leave the club.

Reading FC: Tyler Bindon, Premier League prediction issued

While all around continues to crumble, the performances of Tyler Bindon at the heart of the Reading defence have given plenty to be optimistic about since the start of last season.

Despite still only being 19-years-old, the centre-back has become a regular for the Royals, with over 50 appearances for the club already proving as much.

With a composure in and out of possession that belies his years, Bindon has proven that he has the world at his feet when it comes to his future potential, while his commitment to the cause at the Madejski Stadium can never be doubted.

His performances have been a shining light during a tough time for the club, and Hunt was left in no doubt when considering which player at the club could have the brightest future in the game.

Johnny told FLW: “There are a few players who could probably play at a higher level in the Championship that have played there before, like Lewis Wing.

Tyler Bindon's Reading FC League One stats (As per FBRef) Appearances 49 Starts 46 Minutes played 4,098 Goals 2 Stats Correct As Of October 15, 2024

“But the one for me that could follow Michael Olise in playing at a higher level - whether it is a bit too early now - would be Tyler Bindon.

“I think he has just got the composure and the abilities to read games very well, he will continue to physically develop, but I could see him going on to play in the Premier League at some stage.”

Premier League interest proves Tyler Bindon potential

Bindon’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed by clubs higher up the footballing pyramid, with Premier League interest in the teenager already said to have grown.

According to reports from The Express, Arsenal sent scouts to watch the defender a little over 12 months ago, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they liked what they saw.

With a contract that is said to elapse next summer, the Royals face the very real possibility of losing one of their top talents for peanuts in the months to come, with the New Zealander likely to have ample interest in his services given his potential.

With such a bright star potentially fleeing the nest, Hunt would love his side to keep hold of him for as long as possible, as the side try to steer themselves through the choppy waters they currently find themselves in.

Johnny added: “Hopefully he does not leave too soon because we need him right now, but I think he is a standout talent.

“I think we have got a lot of good young players, but in terms of ones that could make the highest level in the squad, I would definitely go for him.”