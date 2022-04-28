Michael Obafemi to Brighton and Hove Albion: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Brighton & Hove Albion are in a summer move for Irish forward Michael Obafemi, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

The Swansea City player has performed well under Russell Martin and has 11 Championship goals to his name this season.

The 21-year old only moved to South Wales at the start of the season from Southampton.

His start to life at Swansea didn’t set the world on fire, but in recent weeks he has shown what he is capable of, becoming a key figure in the club’s attack.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that might be asked about that potential move, right here.

Is it a good potential move?

This would be an interesting move for both parties, with Obafemi surely eyeing a return to the Premier League someday.

It could potentially come too soon for the Irishman, who has adapted well to life in the Championship.

Uprooting again after only 12 months in Wales could see him struggle again, however.

Brighton do play the same type of vibrant, attacking football that suits Obafemi’s style, but he may not get the game time he is looking for.

Would he start?

Brighton do lack goals in the team, with the side consistently punching below their weight for the chances they create.

But, as well as Obafemi has played in recent weeks, the team needs a consistent 20-goal a season calibre striker to find that next level.

While the Irishman could get there in time, he is not ready yet for that responsibility.

It is unlikely that the former Saints forward would displace Neal Maupay from the starting lineup in Graham Potter’s side, and instead be used more as a squad player.

What does he offer?

Obafemi would offer the team plenty of what it needs and works well with.

His energy up front would be great for both in and out of possession, with the forward more than willing to do the leg work to help the team win back the ball with a high press.

The striker also has very good off-the-ball movement and can pop up in the box in space with well timed runs.

He could certainly grow into a great player at the Amex, and working under Potter would be an exciting prospect.

It remains to be seen yet whether or not Obafemi is ready to earn consistent Premier League minutes.