The 2024-25 season has been a struggle for Plymouth Argyle, with relegation looking a real possibility.

Having survived on the final day of last season, the appointment of Wayne Rooney always looked risky and at present, it looks set to backfire.

A damning league table combined with dreadful underlying statistics has Plymouth fans concerned and if they stay up, it would be an incredible feat.

However, given the financial constraints, it’s little surprise that the Pilgrims find themselves near the bottom, as Simon Hallett struggles to match the spending power of most other teams in the division.

At Football League World we have opted to take a look at Plymouth's top five best-paid players heading into the January window.

Note: It must be stressed that this is an estimate provided by Capology.

Joe Edwards

£10,000 per week

In joint-fifth place, we have Plymouth's captain, Joe Edwards.

The 34-year-old has been at Home Park since 2019 and his current wage of £10,000, is the most he has reportedly ever earned.

Joe Edwards Estimated Salary 2021-2025 Season Weekly Salary 2021-22 £1,923 2022-23 £3,077 2023-24 £3,077 2024-25 £10,000

A long-standing servant to the club, most Argyle fans would argue that he is more than deserving of his current wage for his consistent contributions to Plymouth.

Mustapha Bundu

£10,000 per week

Level with his captain is Sierra Leone international, Mustapha Bundu, who has been a constant feature in Rooney's frontline this season.

Signed from Anderlecht, he has been one of a few shining lights this campaign and his current contract sees him net £10,000 every seven days.

With his current contract set to expire next June, there is a strong possibility he could sign a new deal at Home Park. However, if relegated, he may have to take a wage cut.

Victor Palsson

£10,000 per week

Another player in joint fifth is Icelandic centre-back Victor Palsson.

The defender has struggled to make a significant impact at Home Park this season and, as it stands, his £10,000 wage does not appear fully justified.

Signed on an undisclosed contract length, Argyle fans will hope it was just a one-year deal as they can't continue paying the 33-year-old if he is rarely going to feature

Michael Obafemi

£15,000 per week

Michael Obafemi joined Plymouth on a loan deal this summer and reportedly takes home £15,000 a week.

This makes him the joint highest earner in the squad, but being on a temporary deal from Burnley, his parent club may pay some portion of the striker's wage.

In 2024-25, he has struggled to make an impact and picked up an injury against Middlesbrough, forcing him off in the ninth minute.

Andre Gray

£12,500 per week

One of the few experienced players in Plymouth's squad, Andre Gray, signed a short-term deal back in October that is due to expire next month.

While his estimated salary of £12,500 a week is minimal compared to the £70,000 he took home at Watford, it still ranks him as Plymouth's fourth highest-paid player.

Adam Forshaw

£15,000 per week

Experienced Championship midfielder Adam Forshaw has had a long career, playing for a number of teams across the EFL.

Unsurprisingly, his knowledge of the division comes at a cost, and he also earns £15,000 every seven days.

This puts him well above Argyle's average weekly payout of £6,400.

Bali Mumba

£15,000 per week

The final player in joint first is Rooney's star left-back Bali Mumba.

The 23-year-old joined permanently from Norwich City in 2023 after a successful loan spell and has since showcased his versatility, excelling in various defensive and attacking roles.

His £15,000 salary means across a season he takes home a comfortable £780,000.