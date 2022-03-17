Michael Obafemi outlines personal Swansea City aim

Michael Obafemi has said he is aiming for double digits in goals whilst on loan at Swansea City for the rest of the season.

Obafemi joined the Swans on a season-long loan last summer, but made a slow start to life in South Wales.

However, things have picked up recently, with the 21-year-old striker scoring six goals in his last nine matches.

This includes a brace in Swansea’s 3-2 win over Championship strugglers Peterborough United last night.

“It’s good to add to the tally, I feel I am warming up, that’s how my friends would describe it,” Obafemi told the Swansea club site.

“I am just glad to be scoring goals and contributing, but I don’t want to just stop and think this is it, I want to keep going and get a few more.

“My job is to score goals, that’s what strikers are paid for. I’ve got my targets in my mind of what I want to do.

“I think double figures has to be the first aim, I hope I can get there quickly and keep going from there.”

Obafemi’s recent goals and performances have helped Swansea win three of their last five in the Championship, including last night’s win.

Despite taking the plaudits with his two goals in the match, Obafemi still found time to praise the team’s performance, particularly their first-half efforts, and be self-critical.

“We played really well in that first half, I thought we were exceptional at times and they could not get near us,” he continued.

“We dominated the ball, and if anything they were fortunate to only be 1-0 down. I should have taken some of the chances we created.

“The one where I put it over, it probably would have been one of the goals of the season so I need to do a bit of work and make sure those go in.

“We knew they would come out second half and look to put us under pressure, but ultimately we were able to react well and get the three points.”

The Verdict

After a slow start to life in Swansea, things seem to have finally clicked for Michael Obafemi.

Given that this is the first time he is playing regular football in his career, it is perhaps understandable that the young forward took some time to find his feet and adapt, but now, he is thriving.

His goals were crucial in Swansea’s win last night and he can certainly play a big part in the Swans run in as Russell Martin tries to lay a good foundation to build upon from next season.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Obafemi’s goals continue to come in the final 10 games of the season.