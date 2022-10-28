Michael Obafemi opens up on relationship with Russell Martin ahead of Swansea City’s clash with Bristol City

Michael Obafemi has opened up on his relationship with Swansea City manager Russell Martin.

The forward has credited the head coach with helping him through his man management during his time at the club.

The 22-year old has praised the relationship that they have ahead of the team’s clash with Bristol City this weekend.

This comes off the back of a rocky few weeks for the pair back in September, when the Irishman was dropped from the first team squad after a proposed move to Burnley failed to materialise on transfer deadline day.

The striker was dropped from the team for multiple games, not being introduced back into the fold properly until after the international break.

“Russell has helped me out a lot,” said Obafemi, via Swansea’s Twitter account.

“His man management with me has been amazing.

“He knows the way I work, and I know the way he works now and it’s a brilliant relationship.”

Obafemi has proven to be an important player for Russell since joining the club in the summer of 2021.

He bagged 12 goals from 32 appearances last season, and has already added three from 14 more this campaign.

Swansea go into the weekend sitting 4th in the Championship table following a good run of form, but face the test of the Robins on Saturday.

The Verdict

The Burnley situation in September seemed to put a serious strain on things between Martin and Obafemi given certain public comments made by the Swansea manager, followed by his dropping of the player from the squad.

That Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was then involved in the matter didn’t seem to ease those concerns.

But Obafemi has come back into the side in recent weeks and performed well, including scoring in the team’s derby win over Cardiff City.

If he can continue to perform at this level, then their relationship will never be better as he is currently playing a key role in the team’s charge up the table.