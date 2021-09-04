Michael Obafemi makes Wilfried Bony admission as he prepares for Swansea City bow

New Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi says he wants to replicate Wilfried Bony during his time with the Welsh club.

After a summer rife with speculation around his future, Obafemi finally completed a move away from Southampton on the final day of the summer transfer window, joining Swansea on a three-year deal.

Now it seems as though Obafemi is keen to re-produce the form for Swansea previously shown for the club by another centre forward, in the form of Wilfried Bony.

Speaking about Bony after completing his move to Swansea, Obafemi, who has been handed the number nine shirt for the Swans, told the club’s official website: “It feels good to have the number nine shirt and I want to create my own legacy for it. I can remember watching some great players up front for Swansea.

“I loved Wilfried Bony, he was a great player and I would love to leave my mark here in the way he did, by scoring goals and helping the team be successful.”

Bony has two spells with Swansea between 2013 and 2015, and 2017 and 2019, scoring a total of 38 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Obafemi could make his Swansea debut next Saturday, when Russel Martin’s side host Hull City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Verdict

It would certainly be a boost for Swansea if Obafemi was to make the same impact for the club as Bony did.

Having seen Andre Ayew leave the club at the end of last season, the Swans are going to need another goalscorer to step up in the coming campaign if they are to be competitive in the Championship again.

There will obviously be an expectation on Obafemi to fill that role, so there will be plenty of pressure on him to make that sort of impact in Wales, and Bony would be an excellent figure for him to model himself on as he looks to do that.

Indeed, Obafemi never really got the chance to make an impact on a regular basis during his time with Southampton, so it will be interesting to see if he can do that for the first time in his career at Swansea.