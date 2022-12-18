Michael Obafemi departs: 2 nightmare scenarios Swansea City will want to avoid in the January transfer window

Swansea City will be hoping to approach the January transfer window from a position of strength.

The Swans are currently one of many teams chasing a play-off place in the Championship.

But with the season only half-way through, it remains to be seen who will occupy the coveted top six positions at the end of the campaign.

The January transfer window represents an opportunity for Russell Martin to improve his first team squad for the second half of the season.

But it could also leave the club vulnerable to becoming weaker if certain scenarios come to pass.

Here we look at two nightmare situations Swansea will want to avoid in the winter window…

Obafemi departs

Michael Obafemi was the subject of late transfer speculation during the summer window, with Burnley leading the chase for his signature.

The Irishman was subsequently left out of the team as a result of this speculation, but the forward has performed well since making his return to the side.

While he has not contributed quite as many goals as he would’ve liked, the forward has still played quite well and has become a key figure in the squad under Martin.

Losing him in January would be a big blow to their play-off hopes.

No new right-back

The big priority for Martin in the January window will be to bring in a new right wing-back option given the departure of Ethan Laird and Cyrus Christie in recent windows.

Joel Latibeaudiere has stepped into the team as an option on the right, but it remains an area of weakness within the first team squad.

With the 22-year old also refusing a new deal with the club, that has only enhanced the club’s need to strengthen in that position.

Kyle Naughton has also stepped into the role but cannot be relied upon on a consistent basis.

Failure to add at right back could be a big stumbling block to competing for a top six finish this season.