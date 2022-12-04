Michael Morrison makes honest Portsmouth assessment after defeat to Wycombe

Portsmouth defender Michael Morrison says his side were not good enough in their 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Sunday.

Pompey’s recent poor form continued against the Chairboys, with Anis Mehmeti giving the hosts the lead in the 14th minute, before Garath McClearly sealed all three points with two minutes to go.

The result means that Portsmouth have won just one of their last 10 league games, drawing six and losing three. Danny Cowley’s side were in automatic promotion contention at the start of the season, but now sit eighth in the league, two points from the play-off places and 13 points behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

Morrison was incredibly frustrated with his side’s performance.

“I thought it was disappointing,” he told The News.

“We didn’t quite get to the levels you need to to win games, not up to the standard that we’ve set and should be at and consequently we’ve lost the game and deserved to.

“I think we lacked a bit of energy, I don’t know why that because they seemed to get the first and second balls and we were a little reactive rather than proactive.

“We could’ve moved the ball through the pitch better, they went man-to-man and I don’t think we passed the ball well enough.

“We didn’t get either part of the game right, we didn’t battle hard enough and didn’t have enough quality on the ball and you’re going to lose games if you don’t get at least one of them right.

“There was a bit of an honest conversation where it wasn’t good enough. We’ve set better standards than that and we’re better players than that and we’ve let ourselves down.

“We got a few good balls into the box and not enough clear cut chances to say we should’ve scored.

“I think it was a fair result but the second half was an improvement on the first but it needed to be.”

The 34-year-old, who moved to Fratton Park from Reading in the summer, also said he understood the reaction of the travelling fans after they expressed their discontent at the end, as he added: “It’s a long travel for them, I know it’s one of the closer ones but it is still a long way.

“We really appreciate the support and have been brilliant getting behind us and vent if they don’t think it’s right.

“We weren’t up to our levels so we can’t expect anything else but I just hope everyone sticks with us like they have been.

“Everybody is going to have a bad patch and we haven’t won quite as many but we haven’t lost too many. It’s about winning games and we need three points next week.”

The Verdict

It has been an incredibly disappointing recent run for Portsmouth.

An excellent start to the season which saw Pompey go unbeaten in their first nine games had them firmly in the mix towards the top of the table, but the decline in form recently now has them outside the top six.

While Wycombe is always a tough place to go under Gareth Ainsworth, it is the latest in a run of incredibly poor results.

Perhaps most worryingly for Danny Cowley, his side have not scored more than one goal in any of their last eight games, with players such as Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett struggling to maintain their early season promise.

Pompey have not been conceding that many goals, but their inability to threaten at the other end means that they have drawn too many games.

Cowley is unlikely to come under too much pressure just yet given his side are still in and around the play-off places, but the expectant Portsmouth fan base will not remain patient if results do not improve.

The 44-year-old will need senior players like Morrison to step up and his front men to find their clinical touch once again if they are to reclaim their play-off spot.