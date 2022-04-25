Michael Morrison delivers verdict on impact of Paul Ince at Reading FC

Reading centre-back Michael Morrison believes his side have shown more grit and determination since Paul Ince’s arrival at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, speaking to the club’s official media team.

At the time of Ince’s arrival, the Royals had only won one of their last 12 league games and were heading for the relegation zone at that point in mid-February, but Derby County’s poor form over the past couple of months and the Berkshire outfit’s resurgence has secured safety for the latter with two league games to spare.

There have been low points during Ince’s short time in Berkshire with their 4-1 loss against Blackpool and 4-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest lowering morale in the second-tier side’s fanbase.

Reading FC quiz: Does Select Car Leasing Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Does the Select Car Leasing Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than Fratton Park? Bigger Smaller

However, the highlights have been notable with their last-minute winner at Sheffield United and late equaliser against Swansea City three days later proving to be crucial in helping to steer the club to safety.

Last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at the MKM Stadium against Hull City was a reminder that their current interim manager’s tenure has been a mixed one though, so it remains to be seen whether the 54-year-old is given the top job on a permanent basis.

Still, Morrison believes they have added far more grit and determination during games, two key factors that have pushed the Royals to safety.

He said: “The boys have shown huge character and one of those things since I’ve been at Reading people have questioned the heart of some of the players, have they got it, they look a little bit soft.

“And I think over the course of the last eight weeks since the manager came in we have certainly shown a lot more grit and determination and that has enabled the fans to get behind the team and give them something to shout about and everyone will remember that Easter weekend.”

The Verdict:

There have been positives and negatives of Ince’s time in charge – but one thing he has managed to do that predecessor Veljko Paunovic couldn’t is get points on the board and in the end – that has saved the Royals from relegation.

Relegation to League One would have been a catastrophe for the Berkshire side so Ince should receive a lot of credit for his work. At the start of his time in charge, they looked doomed but a 2-1 win against Birmingham City in his first game gave him a real platform to build on.

Defensive frailties are still creeping in though and this is a real source of frustration because they have looked better defensively at times – but haven’t been consistent enough going back to prevent them from having the worst defensive record in the division.

Will this theme continue into next term? That’s one potential reason why many people wouldn’t want Ince in charge on a permanent basis – because it could be argued that the Royals haven’t improved a huge amount since his arrival.

They did put in a good performance against Sheffield United earlier this month though – but inconsistency has stifled their progress and they will be hoping to rectify this issue next season – though a few key first-teamers will probably be leaving before then.