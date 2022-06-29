Michael Jacobs sets out clear Portsmouth aim ahead of the 2022/23 campaign

Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs has admitted that he is aiming to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the club next season following an injury-hit 2021/22 campaign.

During the previous term, Jacobs struggled to maintain his fitness as he was limited to just 24 appearances in League One.

The 30-year-old still managed to showcase his talent in this division as he scored five goals and provided six assists for his team-mates.

Having attracted interest from Northampton Town and Mansfield Town earlier this year, Jacobs decided to commit his future to Portsmouth.

The winger signed a one-year deal at the start of June which will keep him at Fratton Park until 2023.

Portsmouth will be hoping that Jacobs will be able to play a key role for the club as they aim to push on in League One later this year.

Danny Cowley’s side finished the previous campaign 10 points adrift of the play-off places and thus will be determined to challenge for a top-six finish in the new term.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Jacobs has revealed that he is hoping to get a good pre-season under his belt.

Speaking to The News, Jacobs said: “I wouldn’t say I was at my best during the second half of last season – I would say it was a better version that probably a lot of Pompey fans have seen of me.

“After Christmas I had a point to prove and wanted to get back to the levels I produced prior to coming down here.

“You’d probably see that if given 10-15 starts on a regular basis, play week in, week out with peak fitness levels and being able to build up that consistency of performance.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Portsmouth fan should know - But do you?

1 of 23 Where do Portsmouth play their home games? St James' Park Home Park Vitality Stadium Fratton Park

“Hopefully if I can get a decent pre-season under my belt and a good run of games I will show that this season.

“I’ve done all right down here, but I just don’t think I’ve ever played at the consistency levels I can.”

The Verdict

With Jacobs admitting that he has yet to reach the heights that he expects of himself at Portsmouth, it will be interesting to see whether he is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis next season.

During his career, the winger has demonstrated that he is more than capable of setting the third-tier alight with his performances.

In the 153 League One matches that he has featured in, Jacobs has managed to provide an impressive total of 68 direct goal contributions.

By regularly adding to this aforementioned total later this year, the former Derby County man could potentially help Portsmouth achieve a great deal of success at this level.