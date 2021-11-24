Michael Jacobs opens up on collapsed transfer switch from Portsmouth to Ipswich Town

Michael Jacobs featured for Portsmouth in their resounding 3-0 win over Lincoln last night and even got on the scoresheet for Pompey in their weekend victory over Wimbledon.

However, the player very nearly ended up at Ipswich over the course of the summer and has today told The News how the deal ended up resembling a ‘car crash’ and that he didn’t believe it would happen to him.

The 30-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Portsmouth but after starting in just 12 games for the club in the last campaign, it looked like he could be on his way out.

He very nearly was too, with the Tractor Boys prepared to bring him in as part of their summer spending spree. However, the move failed to materialise and go through and he ultimately ended up staying at Fratton Park.

It hasn’t kept him out of the side though, as he has already featured six times for the club so far this campaign, including at the weekend when he bagged his one and only goal of the season so far.

However, speaking to The News about a move, he revealed how the deal became like a ‘car crash’ and ended up not happening. He said about the potential deal: “It was a bit of a car crash, to be honest.

‘But the manager was the first person to ring me and get me back involved.All the lads were sound with me. They just said I went to Suffolk for the weekend. ‘You see these things happen on deadline day and you think they will never happen to you. It was just one of those things.” Jacobs now will be hoping he can kick on with Portsmouth this campaign and potentially get even more appearances and goals under his belt for the side despite initially believing he wouldn’t be here for this 2021/22 season. The Verdict Michael Jacobs has proven over the years to be a sold EFL player and can still offer something to Portsmouth going forward. He may have been on his way to Ipswich but the fact of the matter now is that he is still a Pompey player and can still play a part for them this campaign. He will have been delighted to get on the scoresheet at the weekend and will hope to continue to get gametime and goals as the season continues. If he can re-establish himself as an important player at Fratton Park, then he may not even be sold off by the club in the next two transfer windows.