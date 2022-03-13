Michael Jacobs fitness update emerges following Portsmouth’s draw with Ipswich

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that Michael Jacobs returned to training on Friday and could be in contention to feature for the club in their upcoming showdown with Plymouth Argyle.

Jacobs has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks due to a knee injury.

In the absence of the winger, Portsmouth have managed to produce some positive performances in League One.

After securing victories over Shrewsbury Town, Oxford United, Accrington Stanley and Crewe Alexandra, Pompey managed to seal a point in their clash with Ipswich Town yesterday.

Aiden O’Brien went close to opening the scoring for Portsmouth at Portman Road in the first-half as he narrowly missed the target with two efforts.

Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu denied Kayden Jackson with a smart save as both sides pushed for a goal.

Despite their best efforts, neither team were able to break the deadlock in the second-half as the game ended in a stalemate.

Currently seven points adrift of the play-off places in League One, Portsmouth will be determined to close this particular gap when they face Plymouth on Tuesday.

Following his side’s draw with Ipswich, Cowley shared a fitness update on Jacobs.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about Jacobs, the Portsmouth boss said: “Not far away, so hopefully Tuesday. We could do with, get 14.

“He trained yesterday [Friday]. I’ll have 14 then, I won’t be able to pick a team. The only good thing is that I won’t have to upset them all.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a boost for Portsmouth as Jacobs has been able to produce some impressive performances in League One during the current campaign.

In the 15 games that he has played at this level this season, the 30-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions whilst he has also chipped in with three assists.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.88 in the third-tier, Jacobs will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against Plymouth.

By delivering an eye-catching performance in this fixture, the winger could potentially help his side secure a crucial three points at Home Park.