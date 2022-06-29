Michael Ihiekwe reveals his aim with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of next season after securing Hillsborough switch

Sheffield Wednesday had a good season last year as they made it to the play-offs.

However, after facing Sunderland across two legs in the play-off semi-finals, the Owls fell short losing 2-1 on aggregate.

Nevertheless, manager Darren Moore is keen to build upon the foundations of last season and go for promotion next season.

His side have done some good business so far including poaching both Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith from Rotherham United who were promoted from League One last season.

Ihiekwe was a core part of the Millers’ defence last season and gained himself a place in the League One team of the year.

Despite taking the step back down to League One, the 29-year-old is eager to return to the Championship in a year’s time as he told the Rotherham Advertiser: “I’m very much hoping I’ll be back in the Championship the following year.

“That’s the aim. Sheffield Wednesday have huge potential. I’ve joined a squad capable of winning promotion. The size of the club is huge and the fan base is massive. I know that from being around the area.”

The defender is no stranger to the hard work it takes to go up having gained promotion to the Championship three times during his time with Rotherham United.

Therefore, the Owls aren’t just gaining a player with strong potential on the pitch but his experience having achieved the club’s aims on a number of occasions will no doubt be invaluable too.

The Verdict:

You can understand why there was some confusion over Ihiekwe’s decision to take the step back down to League One after gaining promotion to the Championship last season.

However, it’s clear that his standards haven’t fallen and he is aiming to reach the league with Sheffield Wednesday next season instead.

He will no doubt provide the Owls with a great boost on the pitch next season and he will be hoping his experience of the league will serve him well with his new side.

Darren Moore’s business has been strong so far and there’s no reason why Wednesday shouldn’t be fighting at the top of the table next season as it stands.