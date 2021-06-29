Michael Hefele sends heartfelt message as he departs Nottingham Forest

Michael Hefele has taken to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to all connected with Nottingham Forest as he departs the Reds this summer.

It’s been known for a fair few weeks now that the defender was going to be leaving the City Ground after Forest released their retained list at the end of last season.

Indeed, it was no real surprise to see Hefele on the released list given the lack of game-time he had under Chris Hughton for the Reds.

A popular figure, it seems as though he’ll be a big miss in the changing room and on the training pitch but, ultimately, he’ll be wanting to be playing football as he still has plenty to offer and an exit from the club makes perfect sense this summer.

It’s clear Forest have a place in his heart, however, with him sending this message to Reds fans and players alike on social media:

Hefele’s a very likeable figure, and it’s clear judging by the comments alone that he will be missed hugely by many connected to the club.