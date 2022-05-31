Michael Hefele delivers verdict on Huddersfield Town’s semi final defeat

Nottingham Forest edged out Huddersfield Town, to a 1-0 scoreline, in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

The Terriers have exceeded the expectations of most this season, but that will be no consolation after two valid penalty claims were waved away by Jon Moss and VAR in the second half.

Huddersfield created precious little in the match as a whole and actually only had one shot from open play, with Pipa’s long range drive sailing over the bar in the closing exchanges.

However, Jack Colback looked relieved, to say the least, that he did not give away a penalty after he clipped Harry Toffolo inside the box and Max Lowe too was fortunate not to concede a spot kick as he clumsily brought down Lewis O’Brien.

Former Terriers and Forest centre back Michael Hefele took to Instagram to deliver his verdict on the game.

He wrote: “Play-off Final @htafc vs. @officialnffc @wembleystadium with @skysports.

“Great event and an amazing atmosphere.

“Unfortunately my Terriers had to fight against more than eleven players…

“Congratulations to my former club @officialnffc to a great achievement it’s been a long way!

“WE terriers go again!!! @htafc can be proud of an fantastic season, what a club.”

One positive to take for Terriers supporters, is that it does feel like the spirit amongst the group and the desire to build on this season is enormous at the club, and it should stand them in good stead heading towards the summer.

The Verdict

If Huddersfield can continue to be so solid at the back heading into 2022/23, which seems very likely if Carlos Corberan stays put, then they will give themselves a chance of kicking on towards another top six finish.

Sorba Thomas and Harry Toffolo will cause problems against any opposition at second tier level, and with the former tied down to a long term contract with the club, there is no reason why they will fall out of the play-off picture next season.

But their second string will need strengthening.

Corberan must have more options at his disposal with clubs altering the way they approach a league game against the Terriers, from the respect they have commanded this season.