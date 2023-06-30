Charlton Athletic defender Michael Hector has posted a four-word message - "let's run it back" - after his new contract with the League One club was confirmed.

Hector signed a short-term deal when he joined the Addicks on deadline day in the winter window, meaning he was set to become a free agent this summer if new terms were not agreed.

The 30-year-old, who has more than 400 appearances under his belt and has played in all of the top four English tiers, was a regular fixture in the starting XI in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign as Dean Holden's side secured a top half finish.

Michael Hector pens new one-year deal

With his current deal set to expire at the end of June, Hector's future was confirmed yesterday as the club announced that he'd signed a new one-year contract to keep him at The Valley until at least next summer.

The defender described staying on at the South London club as "an easy decision" on the Charlton website while Holden revealed getting the deal done had been "an important priority".

The Addicks boss explained: "Everyone saw the impact he had on the pitch after he arrived at the club. He also showed real leadership, supporting the development of our talented young defenders.

"He's a classy defender and a great character to have around, so I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Michael Hector's message to Charlton fans

Hector also had a direct message for the supporters via Twitter, responding to the club's announcement video with "let's run it back".

Can Charlton Athletic compete for promotion next season?

It's been a relatively slow start to the summer for Charlton - with goalkeeper Harry Isted the only new arrival so far - but keeping hold of Hector is without doubt a step in the right direction.

With Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday all promoted to the Championship and Michael Duff leaving Barnsley, League One looks wide open in 2023/24 and the Addicks will be desperate to take advantage of that.

Challenging for promotion will require Holden to be backed properly in the summer transfer window and the wait for SE7 Partners' takeover to go through could mean that for the time being he has limited funds.

Assuming Charlton are able to make proper moves before the window closes, next season could be one to remember at The Valley.