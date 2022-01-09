Fulham defender Michael Hector has taken to Instagram to share a message after making a rare appearance for his side in their FA Cup clash with Bristol City.

Due to the presence of Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream, Hector has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the majority of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having only featured on three occasions in the Championship during the current term, the defender would have been determined to prove his worth to Fulham boss Marco Silva yesterday at Ashton Gate.

Hector went on to produce a positive performance against the Robins as the Cottagers booked their place in the fourth round of the competition.

After the two sides were unable to be separated in normal time, Harry Wilson scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 105th minute.

The Wales international fired home from the edge of the box as his effort deceived goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

Fulham will be looking to build upon this victory when they face Reading in the Championship on Tuesday.

Following his side’s latest triumph, Hector admitted on Instagram that he enjoyed his return to action.

The defender posted: “Good to be back on the pitch. 120 mins and [a] clean sheet.Into the next round.”

The Verdict

Hector will be looking to use this particular display as a platform to build upon heading into the closing stages of the season.

When you consider that the defender recorded WhoScored match ratings of 7.81, 6.99 and 7.56 during Fulham’s league victories over Barnsley, Peterborough United and Blackburn Rovers, it is abundantly clear that he possesses the ability to deliver the goods at this level.

Therefore, Silva may find it beneficial to utilise him on a regular basis as he looks to guide Fulham back to the Premier League later this year.

Hector’s assured performance against the Robins may force his team-mates to step up to the mark as the defender will be determined to retain his place in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.