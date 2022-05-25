Michael Hector sends farewell message to Fulham supporters

Fulham are beginning to make some important changes to their squad with survival in the Premier League the priority next season.

Marco Silva had a largely settled backline as the Cottagers stormed their way to the league title this season, so it is not a surprise to see some defensive fringe players depart the club this summer.

The club have opted against triggering a one-year extension in Michael Hector’s contract and instead the 29-year-old will become a free agent this summer.

The Jamaica international played a crucial role in the club winning promotion via the play-offs in 2019/20, after arriving from Chelsea in January 2020.

However, he has made just seven league starts for the Cottagers since and the writing was on the wall in terms of his contract situation.

Hector took to Instagram to reflect on a successful spell at the club on the whole.

He wrote: “It’s been a pleasure @fulhamfc, had some fun times with these.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Hector (@big_hec__)

Hector will be an attractive proposition for probably every Championship club outside of those expected to push for promotion next season, due to the uncertainty around his fitness and performance levels, after playing so little in the last two seasons.

The Verdict

Quiz: The big Fulham striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Cottagers fan

1 of 25 Who did Fulham sign Aleksander Mitrovic from? Newcastle United Anderlecht Partizan Teleoptik

Since leaving Reading for Chelsea in the summer of 2015, Hector has only seen regular playing time in loan spells, having endured 13 in his career, so it is important for him to secure a stable new destination ahead of his peak years.

The 29-year-old has played in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Germany in the past, suggesting that he could have a wide variety of clubs to pick from.

Hector is a competent ball player at Championship level, and given a consistent run in the first team he should become a reliable performer again next season.

A romantic return to Reading would probably be beneficial for both parties at this stage.