Michael Hector aims dig at Matheus Pereira amid West Brom v Fulham flashpoint

West Bromwich Albion were unable to return to winning ways as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Fulham on Tuesday night.

The pressure is building on the Baggies as Brentford continue to impress, with the Bees winning each of their six games since the season’s restart and closing the gap on the top-two to just three points before Tuesday night.

A victory over Preston North End will see them move to within one point of Albion ahead of the final two games of the season, after the Baggies were held to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

It was a frustrating evening for Slaven Bilic’s side, who struggled to break down a Fulham side that have already secured their place in the top-six and had a slight chance of breaking into the top-two before the game.

One talking point from the game came in the second-half, where Matheus Pereira’s theatrics left plenty of people talking on social media.

Pereira went down injured after finding himself on the end of a challenge, which provoked Michael Hector into going over and tapping the Brazilian’s head in a rather patronising way.

Pereira then seemed to roll around on the floor after Hector’s cheeky tap on the head, with Slaven Bilic and his assistant coaches seemingly outraged by Hector’s actions.

Hector has since took to Twitter and sent a sarcastic message after seeing the footage back. The defender simply said: “Hope he is ok”.

Hope he is ok 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 https://t.co/jQj5Jm6iYC — Michael Hector (@Big_Hec35) July 14, 2020

The Verdict

There can be no denying that Pereira is a huge talent who finds himself on the end of a lot of tackles, but he embarrassed himself yesterday.

For him to roll around like that after a gentle tap on the head is ridiculous to be frank, and he may feel slightly ashamed after it.

He is a silky, skilful player, though, and it shows just how good he is when he is targeted by the opposition.