Michael Gray issues verdict on Alex Neil’s potential Sunderland appointment

Sunderland icon Michael Gray believes that Alex Neil would be a good replacement for Lee Johnson as the Black Cats search for the right man to take the club back to the Championship.

The Scot is believed to be in advanced discussions with the club’s hierarchy after ex-manager Roy Keane turned down the chance to return to the Stadium of Light after being offered the job.

That put them back to square one and with candidates such as Grant McCann and Sabri Lamouchi also interviewed in the last week, it is Neil that has seemingly been gone for.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Sunderland players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Fabio Borini? More Less

Neil’s last job was a near four-year stint at Championship side Preston North End, who he achieved finishes of 7th and 9th in the second tier in two of his three full seasons in charge.

He was sacked though last March after leaving them in 16th position in the league, however he does have promotion on his CV after taking Norwich City to the Premier League in 2015.

And despite a lot of the fanbase having their hearts set on Keane’s return, former left back Gray thinks that Neil could be the right man for the job.

“He’s done a decent job at the clubs that he’s been at, at Norwich when he first walked through the door,” Gray said to Sky Sports News, per the Sunderland Echo.

“Certainly when he went to Preston the supporters got behind him and he did a decent job there as well.

“He looks enthusiastic, he’s young, he looks like he’s got that fire in his belly and wants to get back into football as quickly as he possibly can.

“There is no reason why Alex Neil can’t go into Sunderland and do a decent job.” The Verdict With a recent history of being competitive in the top half of the Championship, Neil would surely be a great appointment for the Black Cats. He went into Norwich in 2015 and turned their fortunes around immediately to win them the Championship play-offs and when at a club with one of the smaller budgets in the league in PNE, Neil had them battling around the play-offs in all of his three full seasons. Keane’s heroic homecoming was never going to a smooth process and it turns out that the job just seemingly wasn’t right for him. But it may be right for Neil who seems to be itching to get back into management and if he can immediately do for Sunderland what he did for the Canaries seven years ago then Black Cats fans will be delighted.