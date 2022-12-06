Michael Gilkes announces intention to build relationships with other clubs as part of Reading FC academy strategy

Reading academy manager Michael Gilkes has admitted that the Royals need to start building relationships with lower-league clubs so they can send their young players on valuable loan spells, speaking to Berkshire Live.

The Berkshire outfit’s academy has produced several talented players in recent decades with the likes of Michael Olise, Omar Richards and Rob Dickie graduating from their youth system – and the former looks set to be a player to keep an eye on in the coming years as he continues to shine at Crystal Palace.

And a decent chunk of the Royals’ first team is made up of academy graduates, including Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre and Femi Azeez, with the former duo becoming regular starters in recent seasons.

With the strict transfer restrictions the club has had to abide by this season, some of their current academy players may be disappointed not to have been more involved in recent months, with Mark Bowen and Paul Ince’s shrewd work in the transfer market ensuring they were able to bring some experienced players in during the summer window.

However, there have been opportunities for a few youngsters to win game time elsewhere, with Jahmari Clarke heading to Woking recently and Jeriel Dorsett linking up with Kilmarnock.

Building relationships with other clubs and getting some of their other young players out on loan looks set to be a priority for Gilkes and Noel Hunt judging by the former’s comments.

He said: “You need to get feeder clubs and for the bigger clubs that’s a lot easier to do for obvious reasons.

“But we (Reading) need to go in that direction and possibly have better relationships with other clubs to allow them more access to our players and then they can fit into what the clubs want and everybody wins.

“The players go on loan, do very well and then come back a better player and possibly be ready to get in our first team.”

The Verdict:

Just by taking a brief look at the squad, you can see players that are crying out for more experience at a senior level and they should be allowed to secure a loan move if a suitable option pops up.

Coniah Boyce-Clarke is a highly-rated keeper who should be looking to secure an EFL loan – but it’s currently unclear who will take a chance on him considering there’s little margin for error in his position and managers may be reluctant to take a chance on a younger option because of that.

John Clarke is another player that could benefit from a spell elsewhere – because he stood out as a promising youngster at the start of the campaign but may have been overtaken in the pecking order by Nelson Abbey since.

In midfield, Mamadi Camara has to be given the chance to shine elsewhere if Ince isn’t going to take a chance on him, because he’s a senior international now and has been bright when given the chance to impress at a senior level for the Royals.

If some of these players come back in good shape, they can then be given more opportunities in the first team and could become integral figures likes Holmes and McIntyre have.