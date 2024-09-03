Michael Frey has made a serious impact on Queens Park Rangers' start of the season, scoring three times in five games for Rangers.

Frey is into his first full season with the R's after signing from Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp last January.

The 30-year-old Swiss striker continued his blossoming form last Friday in Rangers' 2-1 win against Luton Town, assisting the first and scoring the second on a great night individually.

Frey struggled with an ankle injury towards the back end of last season, but is now fit and firing under QPR boss Marti Cifuentes.

There were question marks over the Swiss last season after only nine appearances, but he is now flourishing so far under the Spaniard, with his performance against Luton underlining he's ready to have a key impact in 2024/25.

Frey could be the answer to QPR's goalscoring problems

QPR didn't have the best of times in front of goal last season. The R's finished fourth bottom in terms of goals scored in the Championship. Lyndon Dykes struggled in his final season with the R's before his move to Birmingham City this summer, scoring just six goals.

Cifuentes probably thought he would have to sign a new goalscorer, which he has in Slovenian international Zan Celar, but so far the 25-year-old isn't up-and-running. Little did Cifuentes know, though, Frey was ready and waiting.

This season, QPR have already outscored 11 of their divisional rivals in four games, whilst they are one of four sides to score six goals.

Only four players in the division, at the time of writing, have outscored Frey, who has an array of experience from Switzerland, France, Turkey, Belgium and Germany with an acceptable record in front of goal.

Michael Frey's Euro trip throughout his career, as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists BSC Young Boys 133 37 20 Royal Antwerp 69 33 4 1.FC Nuremberg 32 5 5 Fenerbahçe 23 5 1 LOSC Lille 21 3 1

The striker stands at 6'2 and is any defender's worst nightmare with his ability to hold up the ball with pace and power, whilst still providing a real threat in front of goal.

Now at full fitness, his three goals in five games so far this season backs up the fact Frey could be a major success at Loftus Road.

Cifuentes admires Swiss bagsman Frey

After a brilliant display at Luton, the QPR boss was in awe of the striker.

Speaking to the South London Press, Cifuentes said: "Michy was exceptional. I’m very happy for him. He’s working really hard.

"He came at a difficult moment to the league. It’s not easy for any player to come in the middle of the season, especially in the circumstances that he came from Belgium.

"He was getting the pace of the league but got an injury and that was the end of the season for him. He came back very strong.

"Footballers as well are human beings. To change country, city and play in a different way with a new manager and new teammates, it takes time to adjust. Sometimes it takes 6 months.

"But to judge players on one or two appearances is a mistake."

Frey's goal record can now emerge in England

Playing in Cifuentes' free-flowing system at Loftus Road, Frey will have many chances to find the back of the net this season.

An example of this was in the R's 1-1 draw versus Plymouth Argyle where Cifuentes' side racked up 31 shots.

Adding to this, Frey will be receiving the service from young Karamoko Dembélé, who has started well with life in South London, assisting twice in three games.

Kenneth Paal can provide from the left with his wicked crosses, which could prove to be a match made in heaven, like we saw for Frey's goal versus the Hatters - an emphatic back-post volley.

Frey's season is just beginning, and at the peak of his career, Championship defenders should be worried as QPR look to have the spearhead they needed to rid them of last season's goalscoring woe.