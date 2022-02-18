Michael Flynn sets ambitious aims as he arrives at Walsall

New Walsall boss Michael Flynn believes he is the man to take struggling Walsall back towards the top of League One in a matter of seasons.

The 41-year-old had previously spent four years at Newport County, most notably leading them to victory over Leicester City in the FA Cup in 2019, taking his side to the 5th Round for the first time since 1949.

And Flynn is back in the managerial hot seat, joining the Saddlers as they languish close to the relegation zone. However, Flynn has looked beyond the club’s current position, believing in the potential that the club possesses. Speaking to Express and Star, he said: “The attraction was getting the club back to where I believe it can be, which is a top end League One club, fighting to get into the Championship,” said Flynn.

“The other two reasons were the people either side of me – I hit it off with Jamie and loved his honesty, and I loved Leigh’s passion.

“They’re two good people who want the club to go in the right way.

“That was something that was a big pull for me. So it wasn’t just the potential of the club that enticed Flynn to take up this role, but the influence of the chairman. Flynn continued: “The passion that came from the chairman was clear to see, and I’m a passionate man. “Jamie’s honesty – although he doesn’t show his emotions much – and his clarity was imperative for me “It needs to be right, and I had the feeling it would be here.”

The Verdict

Walsall have been in rotten form recently, with 1 win in their last 9 league games, but they will be buoyed by their surprise victory over promotion-chasing Tranmere Rovers last Saturday. Unfortunately for Walsall, they’re playing a Forest Green side who are making League Two look easy.

Flynn’s men are precariously poised going into the final third of the season, but the momentum of last week should see them narrowly avoid the drop.

It will be interesting to see whether Flynn can implement a style of play and mentality that will give Walsall supporters reason for optimism going into the 2022/23 campaign.