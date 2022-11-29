Michael Flynn sends message to Walsall attackers

Walsall’s League Two season has gotten off to a decent start as Michael Flynn’s side have themselves in 11th in League Two with a +6 goal-difference in league play.

Over the weekend, Walsall defeated Carlisle United 2-1 in the second round of the FA Cup with both goals coming for The Saddlers in the waning moments of the tie.

EFL veteran Andy Williams, who came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute, leveled the match in the 88th minute when he tapped in a shot from close-range, which was his second goal in a Walsall shirt since joining the club from Cheltenham in the summer.

Walsall then took the lead in stoppage time when Douglas James-Taylor’s shot in the third minute of extra time crossed the face of goal and went into the corner of the net, securing Walsall’s spot in the third round of the FA Cup. The goal was the first of James-Taylor’s senior career, having not scored since he was playing for Stoke City’s U-23 side last season in Division 2 of Premier League 2.

After the match over the weekend, the gaffer Flynn told Express and Star that he is going to challenge his goalscorers to be more active in front of goal going forward.

“That’s what they are both there to do and they would probably tell you the same.

“They are both smashing lads, Douglas [James-Taylor] has all the ability in the world and needs to believe in himself. He was cool and calm in finishing well on Saturday and needs to use that to build his confidence.

“Andy always works hard and probably has deserved more goals – he needs to get them.”

The Verdict

Flynn’s post-match directive message to his strikers comes from the right place, but it is largely wishful thinking for the Walsall manager. Yes, his side has a positive goal-differential in League Two. However, relying on a similar strategy that got his side into the FA Cup’s third round isn’t ideal given that it took 88 minutes to find their first goal.

Andy Williams is a 36-year-old forward who scored just four goals last season for Cheltenham in League One. Before that, he scored 29 goals in three seasons in League Two from 2018-2021 with Northampton and Cheltenham. Yes, he has a track record for scoring goals at this level but it really isn’t fair for Flynn to expect too much at this point from Williams.

Douglas James-Taylor’s goal is exceptionally more exciting for everyone at Walsall. Having turned 21 this month, James-Taylor has the skills to perform at the League Two level. He’s made 10 appearances for his side in league play with four starts. Expect more of James-Taylor off the bench as Walsall enter 2023.