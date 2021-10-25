Michael Flynn? Rob Page? Craig Bellamy? Chris Wilder? – Mick McCarthy’s potential replacement at Cardiff City

Cardiff City are on the hunt for a new manager following the dismissal of Mick McCarthy on Saturday.

The Bluebirds suffered a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday which was the Welsh outfit’s eighth consecutive league defeat, and ultimately proved to be the final nail in McCarthy’s coffin.

Naturally, a plethora if of managers are being linked with the hotseat in South Wales with the likes of Michael Flynn, Chris Wilder, Rob Page and Craig Bellamy among those to be touted to the top job at the club.

Here in our latest FLW TV Debate show, Sam Rourke is joined by Marcus Ally and Chris Gallagher to discuss and debate all the names being linked with the job.

