New Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn wouldn’t give much away when he was quizzed on the future of striker Charlie Austin.

Will Charlie Austin leave Swindon?

The 33-year-old, who starred for the Robins earlier in his career, sealed a return to the County Ground midway through the campaign, agreeing a short-term contract until the end of the season.

And, it’s a move that has worked out well, as Austin has scored nine times in 20 games, even if he failed to inspire the club to a top seven finish.

But, with his deal expiring, there are doubts about the future of the ex-QPR man, who scored in the win over Crawley Town last time out, as Flynn watched from the stands.

Now, the new boss will be tasked with reshaping the squad ahead of the window, and a big decision will be made over Austin. But, speaking to the BBC, Flynn didn’t share too much on what will happen.

“There's going to be some decisions I need to make in order to be able to mould your own team but let's wait and see. It's early days yet, I think there is a nucleus of a good squad here.

“Would I want one or two more experienced players? Possibly. But it's got to fit in with the ethos of the club. I want players to come here who want to improve, help improve the younger lads and be positive role models not just at the football club but in the community.”

Swindon finished the League Two season, but they ended up 14 points away from the play-off places.

Flynn will make his mark this summer

It goes without saying that it’s a huge summer for Swindon, and the fact Flynn has already been named as the new boss means he can get to work quickly in terms of where he needs to strengthen.

Austin struggled at times under Jody Morris, but the reality is that nine goals in 20 games shows he can still find the net. Plus, as he showed against Crawley, he is also effective in terms of linking play.

Of course, it needs to make sense financially, but, providing it does, then you’d think Flynn would want to keep Austin around, particularly as he referenced the lack of experience in the squad. So, this is one to monitor, as you’d expect a decision to be made pretty swiftly.