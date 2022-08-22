Michael Flynn makes Walsall admission ahead of EFL Cup tie with Charlton

Walsall welcome League One side Charlton Athletic to the Bescot Stadium tomorrow evening, as the two sides look to secure a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Saddlers are coming into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against struggling Gillingham, a game that Walsall manager Michael Flynn felt his side were “low on attacking confidence”.

Walsall have had a steady start to the 2022/23 campaign, with the Midlands side picking up eight points out of a possible 15. Both victories for Flynn’s side this season have come at home, where they are also unbeaten after three games.

The Saddlers have scored a total of seven goals in the league so far, with four of those goals coming in the 4-0 win over Hartlepool United on the opening weekend of the season. The League Two side secured their second round tie after beating Swindon Town 2-0 at the beginning of the month.

After their stalemate on Saturday, Flynn went on to discuss his side’s team performances and their struggles in front of goal. He said via London News Online: “We’re not playing as well as we can at the moment, but the attitude of the players was excellent.

“I don’t think we tested their goalkeeper enough. We’re looking a little bit low on confidence in the final third at the moment and I can’t quite put my finger on it because it’s been a solid start.

“I’ll have to get in amongst them, speak to them and gee them up – because we can play a lot better than we did today [Saturday]. Charlton are going to be a real tough test. They are a good League One team. My players have got the chance to try and take the shackles off and express themselves.”

The Verdict

This will be a slight concern for Michael Flynn as his side have dropped off lately from what they were at the start of the campaign and results have followed suit.

As Flynn states, he believes his team are lacking confidence in front of goal, which is a major factor in the drop in performances and results in recent weeks. Flynn knows that Tuesday will be a tough test for his side, and it will be even tougher if his side continues to struggle in front of goal.

However, this may be an opportunity for his side to relax and use the freedom of the cup to show what they are capable of when probably no one expects them to. Flynn knows his team needs confidence, and he will be hoping a Tuesday night cup match could be the boost they need.