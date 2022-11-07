Michael Flynn issues selfless Walsall reaction after FA Cup clash with Wycombe

Walsall manager Michael Flynn was full of praise for his players after their 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

The Saddlers, who are currently 12th in League Two, beat their League One opponents thanks to Jacob Maddox’s opener just before half time and Isaac Hutchinson’s 62nd minute strike.

It was a tricky looking away trip for Flynn’s side to face Gareth Ainsworth’s men, but they defied the league standings by producing an excellent performance, with a determined and resolute defensive display and dangerous counter attacks to knock the Chairboys out of the competition at the first hurdle.

Flynn employed a box formation in midfield which he believed Ainsworth and his side may not have been prepared for, but refused to accept any of the credit for the result, instead commending his players for implementing the tactical instructions.

“They were outstanding. I think the tactics worked in that we limited them on chances and pressed well in midfield, but it was all down to the players because they were outstanding,” Flynn told the Express and Star.

“I am just glad they could do it for the fans as well, who travelled in numbers and didn’t shut up from start to finish. It was a a pleasure to play in front of them.”

The verdict

In a round with a number of notable shocks, Walsall’s win at Wycombe was one of the standout FA Cup results at the weekend.

While the Chairboys have not been as formidable at Adams Park this season as we would typically expect, having only won three home league games, it does not take anything away from an impressive away display from the fourth tier side against higher division opponents.

Flynn is no stranger to a cup upset and has history with this competition, having led Newport County to a number of FA Cup runs during his time in Wales, most notably beating Premier League side Leicester City 2-1 in January 2019 and it would not be a surprise to see him repeat something similar at the Bescot Stadium.

The result also continues an excellent run of recent form for the Saddlers, with four wins from their last six league games moving them to within just four points of the play-off places.

Beating League One opposition will increase the confidence and momentum with Flynn’s side as well as giving the fans excitement as they build up towards the second round of the competition.