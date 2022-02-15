Michael Flynn issues first words following Walsall head coach appointment

Walsall have moved swiftly to appoint former Newport County boss Michael Flynn as their new manager after sacking Matthew Taylor last week.

The Saddlers hierarchy made the decision to part company with 40-year-old Taylor last week, just six months after appointing him following his two-year spell as Tottenham Hotspur’s under-18’s manager.

After seven losses on the bounce though in League Two, culminating with a 1-0 loss to Scunthorpe United, Taylor departed and the Midlands club have landed a manager with lots of fourth tier experience.

Flynn kept the Exiles, who he managed for four-and-a-half years until October 2021, in the EFL in his first months in charge in 2017 and then went on to reach two League Two play-off finals in the previous two completed seasons.

The 41-year-old departed the Welsh side though earlier this season but he’s now back in the game after a few months absence and he’s ushered his first words since being appointed the new head coach at the Banks’s Stadium.

“I can’t wait to get going,” Flynn told the club’s media team.

“It is a club that wants to go in the right direction and that was key for me.

“I am bringing in togetherness. Every single team that I have been a part of, there has been a real togetherness.

“I am going to make sure that that is throughout the football club.

“I know Jamie (Fullarton) is really big on that, and again that was one of the principles that I was really impressed with so I can’t speak highly enough of him on that.

“We have a very vocal group of supporters and we want to try and get more feet inside the stand on match days and we can only do that by winning games.

“I am sure that with them behind us and with everyone pulling in the right direction, we will have a good end to the season.”

The Verdict

Flynn is somewhat of a statement appointment for Walsall considering he has been linked with jobs in higher divisions in recent years.

Even though Flynn left Newport earlier in the season, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if his next job was in League One so for the Saddlers board to convince him to make the move speaks volumes.

Flynn does have a job on his hands though – despite Walsall winning 1-0 at the weekend against Tranmere they’ll be hoping that it wasn’t a false dawn after seven previous losses in a row.

The remainder of the current season will be one where Flynn tries to get them as far away from the relegation zone as possible before a potential promotion push next season – as they’ve definitely got some of the individuals and the manager now to give it a good go.