Michael Eisner makes bold Portsmouth prediction following victory over Bristol Rovers

Portsmouth are back on track following a run of bad results as they consigned Bristol Rovers to relegation yesterday at Fratton Park.

Pompey had not won in their previous four matches, losing three of those including against lowly Swindon Town, and a win against the Gas was crucial in regards to their play-off chances.

And it only took one goal for Danny Cowley’s side to do the job, with Ronan Curtis netting after 27 minutes to give them the three points.

It wasn’t a vintage performance by any means but it was a ‘job done’ kind of one, although the three points haven’t put Pompey back in the top six.

Portsmouth are sat level on 68 points with both Oxford United and Blackpool, but crucially the south coast club have a game in hand on Karl Robinson’s side, whilst the Seasiders have two.

You can call yourself a true Portsmouth fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Pompey quiz

1 of 20 1. Which club was founded first? Portsmouth Southampton

That means even though they’re sitting in seventh position right now, Pompey are in a good position to move into a play-off place but performances will no doubt have to improve.

Yesterday’s victory has led to Pompey chairman Michael Eisner making a bold prediction about where the club are going to be next season – and the American believes it’s destination Championship.

I’m feeling @Pompey will get into the playoffs and get promoted to the @SkyBetChamp. Yes I’m a optimist. #PUP — Michael Eisner (@Michael_Eisner) April 24, 2021

The Verdict

It’s certainly a big prediction to make considering they’re not in the play-off places right now, but if Cowley can get the players firing like he did in his first four games they should make it to the end of season lottery.

Cowley may be lacking a regular supply of goals up top, with John Marquis not really firing on all cylinders recently, but they had enough to get over the line in games before their little blip and they did so again yesterday.

Will the play-offs happen? Who knows, but Portsmouth have been in League One for long enough now and it’s about time they make it back to the Championship.