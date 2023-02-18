Michael Eisner gives early big verdict on John Mousinho at Portsmouth

Portsmouth face Lincoln City this weekend as they bid to build on their win over Burton Albion earlier in the week in Sky Bet League One.

John Mousinho is now the man in charge at Fratton Park and he is tasked with trying to get Portsmouth to finish the season strongly, with them inside the top half of the table but outside the play-off places.

It’ll be interesting to see what Mousinho can do in the coming weeks, then, but it appears he has Michael Eisner onside at the moment, with the Pompey owner having this to say on Twitter about the manager and sporting director Rich Hughes, as he reflected on the transfer window:

Very happy with our new Head Coach John Mousinho and our Sporting Director Rich Hughes who did a great job in the transfer window. Good luck against Lincoln City! #Pompey — Michael Eisner (@Michael_Eisner) February 18, 2023

The Verdict

Of course, it is still early days in the Mousinho era at Portsmouth but Eisner, on the face of things, seems happy with what was done in January and now Pompey need to try and finish the season strongly.

They’ve got some good players and are capable of going on a decent run of form but it’s just unlocking that potential and finding more consistency.

A win against Lincoln this weekend would be a naturally good place to start in that quest, then, and we’ll soon see how they do.

