Barnsley will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One this weekend when they host Oxford United at Oakwell.

The Reds lost ground in the race for a top-two finish earlier this week as they were forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Lincoln City.

Barnsley's promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle all secured victories in their respective fixtures.

Currently six points adrift of the Tractor Boys, who occupy the second automatic promotion spot in the standings, the Reds will need to claim a healthy total of points from their remaining four fixtures in order to have a chance of finishing above two of these three aforementioned sides next month.

Due to the impressive job that he has done at Barnsley, Michael Duff has recently been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town.

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Duff is being considered as a potential successor to Neil Warnock whose contract is set to expire this summer.

Here, we have decided to assess whether Duff will stay at Barnsley while also taking a closer look at his contract status.

Will Michael Duff stay at Barnsley?

After being linked with the Huddersfield job, Duff opted to address this speculation.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live following Barnsley's win over Shrewsbury Town earlier this month, Duff said that Huddersfield's reported interest was news to him.

As per Nixon's report, Huddersfield are said to have a better chance of securing the services of the 45-year-old if they are competing in the same division, or at a higher level than Barnsley next season.

While the Reds are currently looking to secure an immediate return to the Championship, Huddersfield are aiming to avoid relegation to League One.

For Duff's sake, it may turn out to be more beneficial to stay at Barnsley instead of moving to a team which has made three managerial changes this season.

By continuing to guide his current side to success, Duff's managerial reputation will grow significantly.

How long is Michael Duff's contract at Oakwell?

Duff's current contract at Oakwell is set to run until 2025.

Due to the length of this deal, Huddersfield will have to pay a compensation fee to secure his services this summer.

Barnsley could potentially deter the Terriers or another interested party from making a move for Duff by getting him to sign fresh terms in the coming months.