Rotherham United are still searching for a new manager following the sacking of Matt Taylor last month.

The Millers parted company with Taylor after 11 months in charge following the 5-0 defeat at Watford, and the 42-year-old has made a swift return to management with League One side Bristol Rovers.

However, Rotherham are yet to appoint Taylor's successor, with assistant manager Wayne Carlisle taking caretaker charge for the last three games.

The Millers drew 0-0 with Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Saturday, and they currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, seven points from safety.

Nathan Jones has turned down the opportunity to take charge at the New York Stadium, and despite holding talks with the club, Mark Warburton and Gary Rowett are no longer in the frame, but Leam Richardson and Stevenage manager Steve Evans are both said to be in contention.

Another potential candidate has emerged in the form of Michael Duff, who was sacked by Swansea City on Monday night, with journalist Nick Mashiter revealing that the Millers have shown an interest in the 45-year-old.

Why was Michael Duff sacked by Swansea City?

Duff only arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium in June, but he was dismissed this week after just under six months in charge.

A run of five games without a win prompted the board into action, and Duff departs with the club sitting 18th in the Championship table, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

It was a tough start to life in South Wales for Duff, failing to win any of his first seven games in charge, and the 2-0 defeat to local rivals Cardiff City in September was damaging for him.

According to the BBC, "a senior group of players made it clear they disagreed with their manager's approach" after the loss to the Bluebirds, and as well as struggling to win over the dressing room, Duff failed to convince supporters he was the right man for the job.

Many Swans fans were critical of Duff's style of play, and his comments downplaying the significance of the derby against Cardiff caused further discontent.

In truth, Duff did not feel like the right fit for a club who have traditionally employed managers who play a possession-based style of play, and this was summed up by the comments of chairman Andy Coleman when discussing the club's search for a new manager.

"My appreciation for how critical the Swansea identity is to this club has grown since the summer and it will be high in my mind as I make the decision on our new head coach," Coleman said, quoted via the BBC.

Could he be appointed?

While it seems Rotherham are interested in Duff, Mashiter claims that the move is "unlikely to happen" so soon after his departure from Swansea.

It was a turbulent spell for Duff in South Wales, so it is understandable why he would want a break before returning to management.

Duff may be reluctant to take charge of the Millers in a relegation battle, and it is a tough task facing whoever takes charge at the New York Stadium with the club significantly adrift of safety.

There have been suggestions that caretaker manager Carlisle could be given an extended run in the role, which could potentially open the door for Duff to be appointed further down the line, but at this point, Rotherham may need to look elsewhere.

Related Complication detailed as Rotherham United consider fresh managerial candidate Rotherham are keen on Michael Duff as they continue to look for a new manager, but it's unlikely he will take the role.

What is his style of play?

Duff's style of play was a key issue for many Swansea supporters during his reign at the club.

After his appointment, Duff said that he wanted to play attractive football, similar to his predecessor Russell Martin, but he was keen to add more physicality and pace.

"I still want to play good football, still want to entertain the fans, I just want to be a bit more high octane," Duff told the BBC.

Swans fans became increasingly disillusioned as they struggled to see an identity in the team, but Duff has achieved plenty of success elsewhere, guiding Cheltenham Town to promotion from League Two in 2021 before leading Barnsley to the League One play-off final last season.

Duff's brand of football would likely be much more suited to the Rotherham squad, and he would be an excellent appointment for the Millers if they could get a deal over the line.