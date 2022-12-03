Michael Duff speaks out on key factor in Barnsley’s 2-1 win at Peterborough United

Barnsley laid a marker down with an excellent 2-1 win at Peterborough United on Friday evening to strengthen their grip on a play-off place in League One.

Michael Duff deserves so much credit for the way that he has been able to transform a side with a losing mentality into a promotion pushing one this term and getting the better of a direct rival in the Posh would have been especially sweet.

The Tykes quietly oversaw some excellent summer transfer business, and in that have provided Duff with an exciting young squad with the capabilities of ruffling feathers towards the top end of a very strong League One.

The victory built a four-point cushion inside the top six of the division ahead of this afternoon’s fixtures.

Duff pointed towards the spirit of the group as a key factor in the win when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “I thought we were good from one to eleven, that wasn’t just that we passed the ball out from the back well, we did the transition side of it, we did the out-of-possession stuff really well.

“The people that came on affected the game, it’s the togetherness and the spirit that they showed.

“I mentioned it at half time, it’ll be togetherness, spirit and enthusiasm and positivity that’ll win them the game, because that might give someone an opportunity to show a bit of magic and luckily that’s exactly what happened.

“The spirit came out and Adam (Phillips) popped up with a moment of brilliance.”

After yielding just 30 points from 46 outings in the second tier last term, expectations would have been lowered this season, but Duff appears to have re-ignited the supporter base and a club that was on a concerning downward trajectory.

The Verdict

The Posh have been propping themselves up in the League One table due to some strong home form, making this win all the more impressive, with Grant McCann’s men boasting one of the more exciting forward lines in the division.

It still looks like a tough ask for Duff to win promotion back to the Championship with the Tykes this season, but given the profile of the squad, they will likely be able to come back stronger next term, if they are not quite good enough to get over the line this time around.

The appointment of Duff is turning out to be an absolute masterstroke, as are some of their on-pitch additions as well.