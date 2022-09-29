Michael Duff shares injury update on Barnsley midfielder ahead of Fleetwood showdown

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff has revealed that midfielder Matty Wolfe is set to be out of action for six weeks due to an issue with his ankle.

Wolfe missed last Saturday’s clash with Charlton Athletic after featuring for his side in their 3-0 victory over Cambridge United earlier this month.

In the absence of the 22-year-old, Josh Benson partnered Herbie Kane in the heart of Barnsley’s midfield.

The Reds extended their unbeaten run in League One to five games by defeating Charlton at Oakwell.

Benson opened the scoring in the 10th minute of this fixture before James Norwood doubled Barnsley’s advantage following the break.

Devante Cole then effectively sealed victory for the Tykes by scoring their third goal of the afternoon.

Whereas Jack Payne pulled a goal back for Charlton, they were unable to set up a grandstand finish in this clash.

Barnsley will be looking to back up this triumph by securing a positive result in their showdown with Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Ahead of his side’s trip to Highbury Stadium, Duff has shared an injury update on Wolfe.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Duff said: “Wolfie has done an ankle ligament, so he’s looking at six weeks [out].”

The Verdict

This is a blow for Barnsley as they would have been hoping to turn to Wolfe for inspiration in what is set to be a busy October.

As well as playing six league games next month, the Tykes are also set to participate in the EFL Trophy.

These fixtures will certainly stretch Barnsley’s squad and thus Duff will need all of his available players to step up to the mark.

Deployed as a substitute in six of the seven league games that he has featured in this season, Wolfe is likely to face an uphill task to claim a place in the club’s starting eleven when he is fit enough to feature.

Duff may find it beneficial to ease Wolfe back into action later this year as this will minimise the risk of the midfielder suffering another injury setback.

