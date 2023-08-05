Highlights New Swansea City boss Michael Duff wants his team to play on the 'front foot' and start the season with a positive note.

New Swansea City boss Michael Duff has made it clear he wants his side to play on the ‘front foot’ as he prepares for his first game in charge against Birmingham City.

Michael Duff set for first Swansea game

With Russell Martin having left for Southampton, the Swans were on the lookout for a new head coach this summer, and they opted to bring in Duff from Barnsley.

The 45-year-old had established himself as one of the most exciting coaches in the Football League after building on the fine work he did with Cheltenham by taking Barnsley to the League One play-off final last season.

Now, the former Burnley player has decided to make the step up, and he explained to the club’s media what he wants from his side ahead of the opener, as well as the threat that Blues will pose.

“I know (Birmingham head coach) John Eustace really well, I did my football diploma with him. I got to know him quite well and he is a really good football man. They have new ownership, and have signed eight or nine players. I have watched them during pre-season, and it looks as though they might change the way they play and may become more expansive and possession-based.

“The players they have brought in have experience at this level, but there are no easy games at this level, regardless of the opposition. People might get bored of me saying it, but if you are at this level you are not going to get an easy game.

“They will be exactly the same as us. They will want to start on a positive note but hopefully we can get on the front foot early, keep the ball as we want to keep the ball. We will want to press how we want to press, and hopefully the supporters will see that and come with us.”

How has pre-season gone for Swansea?

It’s fair to say that Duff’s start to life at Swansea has been mixed. With plenty of transfer speculation surrounding many key players, it was not going to be easy, and you can be sure that he wants new players in before the deadline.

Of course, you can’t read too much into pre-season results, but defeats to Oxford and Bristol Rovers were concerning, even if the side were just building their fitness.

However, a thrashing of Reading last week showed real signs of what Duff wants from his players, and the fact the goals were scored by Joel Piroe (2), Matt Grimes and Jerry Yates said a lot. Those three, if the former two remain at the club, which it appears they will, are going to be massive for the side moving forward.

What next for Swansea City?

All those involved in football tell you that they can’t wait to get pre-season done, and that day has come today, with Duff and the squad now fully focused on the football.

As he mentions, Blues will offer a stern test, and they head to Wales full of optimism after the takeover went through this summer. So, it will be a good challenge for Swansea as Duff looks to get an idea of where his side are right now.

With the window open until September 1, more business will be done, but right now, it’s all about today’s game.