Highlights Swansea City manager Michael Duff has received messages of support from the club's chairman and owner amidst pressure and a poor start.

Duff is yet to win a league game and the recent South Wales Derby loss has diminished his popularity among supporters.

Despite the disappointing start, Duff retains the backing of the club hierarchy and deserves more time and patience to turn things around.

Swansea City manager Michael Duff has revealed that he's had messages of support from the Championship club's chairman and owner as pressure builds after a poor start to his tenure in South Wales.

Duff was appointed as Russell Martin's replacement in the summer but is yet to win a league game - with last night's 1-1 draw at QPR ensuring that this is the Swans' worst start to a season in 32 years.

The 45-year-old enjoyed success at both Cheltenham Town, where he won promotion from League Two, and Barnsley, who he took to the League One play-off final last season, and was a hugely popular figure at his previous clubs but he is yet to win over the Swansea fan base.

His popularity took a huge dent on the weekend as the Swans were beaten 2-0 by Cardiff City in the South Wales Derby, having failed to really lay a glove on their fierce rivals at the Cardiff City Stadium.

That performance and the disappointing start to his tenure have led some supporters to call for his head already but it seems Duff retains the support of the people making the decisions.

Michael Duff still has the backing of Swansea City club chiefs

Speaking to FLW after Lyndon Dykes' stoppage-time header robbed him of a first Championship win of the season on Tuesday night, the Swans boss revealed he'd had messages of support from the club hierarchy.

He said: "Yeah, I had a text from the chairman this morning. I had a text from the owner over the weekend.

"The Saturday game magnifies it because of who it is and it wasn't a brilliant performance but like I said, the players, it's been explained to them why because there were two weeks that we worked on things and then on the actual match day the players were doing their own thing.

"They've been shown that and shown that it doesn't work. Today, people stuck to task."

Asked whether he was disappointed to have missed out on his first win due to a stoppage-time equaliser, Duff said: "It's where we're at, at the minute. You think you've nearly done it, thought there were lots of positives with the performance. It is what it is."

He added: "A 93rd-minute bullet header from, well, nowhere. They had lots of pressure but I can't remember Carl [Rushworth] making a save of note. It is frustrating, for the players and for me, but there were positive signs from Saturday."

Should Swansea City sack Michael Duff?

You can understand why Swansea fans are frustrated but Duff needs more time and it's a positive that it looks as though he's going to get it.

It's been a woeful start and they deserve to be down the bottom of the Championship but there was always going to be a teething period given how unique the style of football they were playing under Martin was.

You can argue whether Swansea should have gone for a manager with a more similar ideology to Martin but they've opted for Duff and he now deserves a bit of patience to make things work.

Sacking him now would be the wrong call - particularly with some winnable games coming up.