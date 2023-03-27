Barnsley boss Michael Duff is insisting that he's not looking at the League One table, despite the automatic promotion race tightening up in the division during Sheffield Wednesday's downturn in form this week.

Wednesday were beaten 4-2 at Oakwell last week by Barnsley and couldn't bounce back on Sunday afternoon against basement side, Forest Green Rovers.

Barnsley currently sit fourth in the table on 72 points from their 36 games. They trail Ipswich Town by three (75 from 37), Wednesday (78 from 37) and Plymouth Argyle (80 from 38) heading into Tuesday night's trip to Exeter City. A win at St James' Park will move Duff's side level on points with Ipswich and within striking distance of Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite the populated promotion race in League One, Duff isn't paying the league table much attention.

"I've genuinely not thought about it," Duff said of the standings, as quoted by Barnsley's official media.

Giving a nod to Wednesday's loss at Forest Green, Duff continued: "One thing the weekend does show you, you can't take anything for granted. No matter how much you think 'that's a banker' - you look at some of the results from the weekend. It has a funny habit, football, of kicking you in the nether regions."

At Barnsley, their focus remains on themselves and hitting targets they have set within the four walls of Oakwell, as outside noise builds around a late surge for automatic promotion.

Duff continued: "We just need to keep focused on ourselves. Our sights haven't adjusted due to noise, the players have been good with that."

Barnsley's trip to Exeter comes 24 hours before Sheffield Wednesday are next in action, with the Owls facing Cheltenham on Wednesday in a 7:45pm kick-off. A win for Barnsley v Exeter will move them within three points of Darren Moore's side.

The Verdict

Duff is just going down the route that most managers do at this time of year.

There's little point drawing attention to the league table in interviews as it becomes a stick to beat you with at later press conferences.

However, there's no way that there's not a focus at Barnsley on the league table. They will know winning at Exeter moves them within touching distance of the top-two and piles pressure onto Sheffield Wednesday.

That's something that will have been discussed in the dressing room, no matter what Duff says.

