It’s fair to say that Rotherham United have fallen way below what was expected of them in the 24/25 campaign, with the Millers languishing in mid-table with nine games remaining.

With the play-offs out of reach and the relegation places looking too far away to be an issue, United are likely going see their season peter out in the next few weeks, with Steve Evans’ leadership consequently going to be put under scrutiny.

The former Stevenage boss was appointed at the tail end of last season, with the goal being to lead the Yorkshire outfit straight back up out of the third tier after their relegation from League One.

With a miserly season drawing to a close, we asked Football League World’s Rotherham fan pundit Tom Eyre about what he thinks should be done about the man in the dugout this summer.

Rotherham United urged to take Steve Evans action

Having helped United earn back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship between 2012 and 2014, the return of Evans to the New York Stadium and Millers fans optimistic about what life would look like back in the third tier as Championship relegation loomed.

A lot of transfer business was done early, with the likes of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mallik Wilks among those to walk through the door, as anticipation began to grow about what the 24/25 campaign would bring.

But in reality, the past seven months have been something of a damp squibb for the Yorkshire side, with a direct playing style failing to reap rewards, and interest from the fanbase waning as a result.

When asked about the future of his side’s manager, Eyre said: “I don’t think Steve Evans has done anything to justify his place within the Rotherham setup for next season.

Steve Evans' Rotherham United League One record 24/25 (Transfermarkt) Matches 37 Wins 12 Draws 9 Defeats 16 Goals scored 42 Goals against 45 Points per game 1.12 Win % 32.4% As of 20/3/25

“I think it would be in the club’s best interest to let him go.

"He is severely underperforming, the players don’t seem to be playing for him, and the style of play is unfathomably bad, hence the drop in attendance to a record all-time low.”

Michael Duff, Paul Warne named as potential Steve Evans replacements at Rotherham United

Everybody knows what they are going to get with Evans; it isn’t going to be pretty, but when it earns victories there are few fans that actually give a damn about the style of football on show.

But once the results don’t come, that is when things get messy, and there can’t be too many hoping he stays in his place for another season, given the apathy around the club as we head towards the summer.

Eyre has his eye on two out-of-work managers who could enter the fold if the club’s hierarchy do decide a change is needed in the coming months, with one a very familiar face to all those in red and white.

He continued: “In regards to who I would bring in, if you had asked me a couple of months ago I would have said Steven Schumacher, I think he would have been perfect, and he is clearly leading a great charge with Bolton now.

“As for now, I would bring in Paul Warne or Michael Duff. It would probably be Duff as I believe he is the key manager going forward from a long-term standpoint.

“Although Paul Warne could come in and we know what Paul Warne is about, I don’t think it is in the club’s best interest to go back to someone that they have had before.”

After going back to a previous manager and it failing dramatically, Rotherham may be reticent to do so again with Warne, despite him leading the club to three promotions during his first stint at the club.

Having been axed by Derby County earlier this season, the 51-year-old is available if the club fancied renewing their allegiances, while Duff is also on the market after being shown the door by Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Both bosses have made their name through an intense, direct style of play that has reaped rewards in their own separate ways, and with a squad set up to play that way already in place, Eyre’s suggestions could well be close to the mark if his side decide to take action in the summer.