Barnsley head coach Michael Duff has revealed that the club will only get the chance to trigger a buy option for Bobby Thomas if they secure promotion to the Championship later this year.

This particular clause was included as part of the agreement that the Reds reached with the Clarets that saw Thomas seal a temporary switch to Oakwell in January.

The defender spent the first half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Bristol Rovers.

During his spell with the Gas, Thomas gained some League One experience as he featured on 19 occasions at this level for Joey Barton's side.

Since making the switch to Barnsley, the 22-year-old has established himself as a key member of the club's squad.

Thomas made his 10th consecutive league start for the Tykes in their meeting with Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Duff's side managed to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division in this fixture as they secured a 3-0 victory over their promotion rivals thanks to goals from Adam Phillips, Mads Andersen and Nicky Cadden.

Barnsley will be looking to back up this display by producing a positive performance in Saturday's showdown with Wycombe Wanderers.

Ahead of his side's trip to Adams Park, Duff has offered some insight into the buy-out clause included in Thomas' loan agreement.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, the Barnsley boss said: "I don't (fully) know, but I think there is an option if we get promoted.

"I think that's the condition.

"Other than that, there might be other clauses, but I think that's the only (main one).

" But until anything like that happens...

"I think he has proved himself to be a good player and I don't think we are the only ones who have seen him play well.

"As far as he's concerned, it's been a good loan move for him.

"He's played in a good team and I think he's added to it.

"But obviously he's a Burnley player and while he is, we will help him as much as we can and then see in the summer."

The Verdict

When you consider that Barnsley are currently flying under the guidance of Duff, it would not be at all surprising if they go on to achieve promotion later this year and thus put themselves in a position to trigger this option.

Thomas' performances for the club during his loan spell have been very impressive.

As well as winning 5.3 aerial duels per game and making 1.5 interceptions and 3.6 clearances per fixture, the defender has also chipped in with four direct goal contributions.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.26 at this level in a Barnsley shirt, Thomas will unquestionably be confident in his ability to play a vital role for the club in the run-in as his side aims to launch a late push for a top-two finish.