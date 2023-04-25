Michael Duff has praised Mads Andersen following the defender’s inclusion in the League One team of the season.

The Tykes triggered a 12-month clause in the player’s contract last January which tied him to the club until the end of the next campaign.

Duff has highlighted Andersen’s professionalism regarding his future, claiming the player could have pushed for a move but didn’t.

Will Andersen remain at Barnsley?

The Dane’s performances have earned him plenty of plaudits and could see him become the centre of a transfer saga, especially if the team is unable to secure promotion to the Championship this season.

Duff chose not to get too drawn into any speculation over his future, praising Andersen for not letting any speculation deter his performances for the team.

"He doesn't need a nudge for him to get into the gym or do his pre-hab,” said Duff, via The Yorkshire Post.

“He does every part of it right and I am a firm believer that hard work pays you back and he will get to where he needs to get to as there is room for improvement.

"But he has so many good attributes already at 24 that he can go on and play at a much-higher level.

"We have a couple of honest conversations.

“He could have downed tools and sulked why have I not been sold, how come I am the only one still here.

“But he didn't.

"He got his head down and said okay.

“We will see what happens in the summer.

"Whether he gets moved on or not, I am in control of that.

“He's not in control of that either, but all he can do is keep doing every week and so far, he has been excellent."

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Derby County v Barnsley - Pride Park, Derby, Britain - January 8, 2023 Barnsley manager Michael Duff after the match Action Images/Ed Sykes

Barnsley face a big top of the table clash this evening when they take on Ipswich Town at Oakwell Stadium.

The gap between the teams is just six points as they enter the last few games of the campaign.

How important is Andersen to Barnsley?

Duff’s side have the fourth-best defence of any team in the third division this campaign.

Andersen has been at the heart of that, appearing in all 43 of their games so far.

The Dane has been a standout performer in League One, receiving recognition of that by earning a place in the official team of the season at last weekend’s EFL awards.

Barnsley will want to do everything they can to keep the centre back, but with just 12 months remaining on his deal, they may need to cash-in on the 25-year-old if promotion is not secured.