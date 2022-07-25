Michael Duff offers update on Barnsley duo amid transfer interest

Barnsley boss Michael Duff has said that there are no guarantees that wantaway duo Callum Styles and Michal Helik will be sold this summer.

The club were relegated from the Championship last term and have already seen the likes of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow depart Oakwell this summer.

Styles was today linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas, who are currently managed by former Tykes boss Valerien Ismael.

Meanwhile, Polish side Lech Poznan are reportedly interested in Helik’s services.

However, Duff is firm on the fact that there is no guarantee the duo will depart this summer.

“They [the club] have turned down bids, but it is the sign of having good players.” Duff told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“If you have got good players, other clubs want them. We want to keep our best players and then there’s the trade-off in the transfer market where two clubs agree that is the going rate.

“That is where we are at, at the minute. The pleasing thing from my point of view is that when I did walk through the door, there wasn’t a fire-sale immediately.

“I hear all the same information as you that he will be gone, he will be gone and he will be gone. That’s not to say they won’t go, but there’s no guarantees that they will go either.

25 questions about Barnsley’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED 1887 1897

“With actual bids, it’s not for me to say where they have come from and not fair. We’ve turned down bids for them.”

It is now just days until Barnsley kick off their League One campaign.

The Reds begin their campaign with a tricky away trip to the South West in order to face Plymouth Argyle.

The Verdict

This is quite an interesting one thing for Michael Duff to come out with.

I find it interesting because he doesn’t necessarily state they are definitely not going, just that there is no guarantee that they will leave.

To me, this could potentially be a negotiation stance that the club want to put out there in order to up the bids they are receiving for the players.

Potential suitors may feel the club are in a vulnerable position and will sell at any cost following their relegation, but that is not the case, and that could potentially be what Duff is trying to get across here.

One thing is for certain, you’d be surprised to see either Styles or Helik playing their football in League One this season.