Michael Duff makes Barnsley admission ahead of Leeds United fixture

Barnsley manager Michael Duff has spoken to the media ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Leeds United on Wednesday, labelling the clash a free hit.

Duff spoke about the challenge a game like this presents in his interview, which was summarised on the club website: “It’s a good one in terms of; it’s a free hit. I think it’s a great game to be involved in. These are the games you want to play in and test yourself against the best.”

Duff also spoke about the injury situation at the club going into the fixture and how players such as Michal Helik are progressing: “Herbie and Mich [Michal Helik] are getting closer. They’ve not joined the group yet but they’re on the grass, so that’s a sign of, hopefully, getting a lot closer.”

The Barnsley manager was also asked about the travelling support and how the connection between the players and fans is slowly progressing: “There needs to be this trust built between the group and the supporters. At the minute, it’s like that still because everyone’s still working each other out again.”

Duff reiterated about the ‘free hit’ manner of the fixture and how it gives the players a chance to express themselves: “It’s going to take time, but it’s an opportunity to go and express themselves, go and enjoy it. You only enjoy it if you perform well, and to perform well they know what they need to do.”

The Verdict

Michael Duff evidently recognises the challenge facing a Premier League side as a League One side opposes.

He also sees as a opportunity to really test his Barnsley side against what is a really in form Leeds side after their 3-0 victory against Chelsea at the weekend.

Overall, it will be a very tough game for Barnsley to overcome such good opposition. However, with the ‘free hit’ aspect of the fixture it takes the pressure off the players which could result in them playing better than people may expect.