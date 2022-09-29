Michael Duff issues honest message ahead of January window at Barnsley

Barnsley have come out the other side of an up and down start to the League One campaign to throw themselves firmly into the play-off mix in recent weeks.

The Tykes rode their luck at times defensively but produced some moments of quality in the final third to put Charlton Athletic to the sword to a 3-1 scoreline last week and will be enjoying flying under the radar in the top six.

Callum Styles and Michal Helik left the club at the back end of the summer transfer window and Michael Duff remains realistic that second tier sides will be monitoring their progress with interest ahead of January.

The former Burnley defender does see transfer interest as a positive thing though, and he explained why when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “It is important we focus on the positives and build a group that if the window comes, people still want our players.