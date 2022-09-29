Barnsley
Michael Duff issues honest message ahead of January window at Barnsley
Barnsley have come out the other side of an up and down start to the League One campaign to throw themselves firmly into the play-off mix in recent weeks.
The Tykes rode their luck at times defensively but produced some moments of quality in the final third to put Charlton Athletic to the sword to a 3-1 scoreline last week and will be enjoying flying under the radar in the top six.
Callum Styles and Michal Helik left the club at the back end of the summer transfer window and Michael Duff remains realistic that second tier sides will be monitoring their progress with interest ahead of January.
The former Burnley defender does see transfer interest as a positive thing though, and he explained why when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.
He said: “It is important we focus on the positives and build a group that if the window comes, people still want our players.
“Ultimately, you want people to want your players as it means they are doing well and we are doing something right as well.
“I don’t want to get to January and there be no interest in my players as there’s a good chance I won’t be here and we will be down the wrong end of the table.
“There are people definitely stepping up and we are working more and more with the group and starting to see who are the bigger characters who are going to drive people on and pull people along at the time.
“That does not always have to be a voice.
“It could be setting an example.
“You look at Mads (Andersen).
“Mads hardly says a word and just walks around with a smile on his face.
“But his performances have been absolutely magnificent.
“People like Luca Connell and Josh Benson are stepping up.
“We are a young team, there’s no getting away from that.
“The good thing about that is they usually have good energy.
“It’s picking out the positives of what we have got and focusing on them rather than worrying about what we have not got.”
Benson opened the scoring with a long-range beauty against the Addicks, and the club’s youthful midfield pairing will have ambitions of playing in higher divisions in the not too distant future.
The Verdict
Duff has started very promisingly in the dugout at Oakwell already.
The Tykes endured a horrendous campaign in the second tier last term, picking up just 30 points from 46 games leaving Duff with a lot of work to do, simply to steady the ship in pre-season and in the opening stretch of fixtures.
There is a strong core of players who have benefitted from the drop down a division, Devante Cole certainly being one and Jordan Williams has gone to a new level in chipping in from right wing back.
The Tykes travel to Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town on Saturday with the chance to apply some pressure on the third tier’s leading quartet.