Barnsley boss Michael Duff says he is hopeful that Brad Collins is going to be back in the squad this weekend.

The Tykes have been in brilliant form in recent weeks and are sitting in fourth place in the league table after beating Plymouth last time out in the third tier.

Another big test comes this weekend, then, with Wycombe on the agenda but the Oakwell club will feel as though they can get another positive result and continue their surge up the standings.

Indeed, in a further boost to their potential chances, Barnsley manager Michael Duff has revealed that they are hopeful Brad Collins is going to be available to be selected within the matchday squad for the first time in several weeks:

The Verdict

Barnsley have been fine without Collins in all fairness but, even so, it is a boost to be able to call upon him once more as we head into the final weeks of the campaign.

Duff will be hoping he can help spur the squad on to finishing the campaign well, and then who knows where they'll finish up.