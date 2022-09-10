Michael Duff drops hint over reason for Michal Helik’s move from Barnsley to Huddersfield

Barnsley manager Michael Duff has suggested that a desire to play in the World Cup had a part in defender Michal Helik’s decision to leave the club to join Huddersfield Town.

Having joined Barnsley back in the summer of 2020, Helik made 89 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes, scoring seven goals.

The centre back’s form during his time at Oakwell also saw him emerge on the international scene, winning seven senior international caps for Poland since the start of last year.

But after Barnsley’s relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, Helik returned to the second-tier on the final day of the summer transfer window, joining Huddersfield on a three-year deal.

Now it seems as though a desire to play in the World Cup, which starts in around two month’s time, may have been a factor in the 26-year-old’s move away from Oakwell, even while talks about a deal were ongoing.

Speaking about Helik’s departure from Barnsley, Duff told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “Misha is a difficult one because he had an opportunity of playing in a World Cup.

“There isn’t a lot of human elements in football, and when I was having conversations with the other players it was ‘Look, there’s a value and if you don’t meet it, you are not going.’

“The values were met. With Misha, they (Huddersfield) did meet the value in the end. But when you are having the conversations with him, it was ‘I don’t think they are going to get there, it’s going to cost me a World Cup opportunity’.

“That leaves me a little bit stuck from a human point of view. It’s a case of ‘there’s not a lot I can do here.’ ‘There’s your point and the club’s point of view and I am sitting in the middle. “Hopefully now, it works for all parties and he has got his move. I wish him all the best. It is never personal in football. They are young people trying to move forward and improve their own career.” The Verdict You can certainly understand why the issue of the World Cup may have played a part in Helik’s departure from Barnsley. Playing in that tournament is a uique opportunity to play in the biggest event in football, that only a small portion of players ever get the chance to do. As a result, it makes sense that Helik will have wanted to give himself the best possible chance of doing that, and playing at the highest level he can, as he has done with this move, will help him get that chance. Even so, that is still going to make things difficult for Barnsley, who also lost a number of other key players to the Championship this summer, with Callum Brittain, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow and Callum Styles all also making returns to the second-tier.