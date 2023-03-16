Michael Duff has given some insight into James Norwood's future at Barnsley.

Norwood has scored eight goals in the league this season for the Tykes, playing a part in helping them challenge for promotion from Sky Bet League One up to the Sky Bet Championship.

Indeed, he is a player of considerable experience in the EFL, having played for the likes of Tranmere and Ipswich Town in the past, and in that time he has proven to be a handy goal-scorer.

How long he remains at Barnsley is yet to be seen, though, with questions over him extending his contract being fielded by Michael Duff recently ahead of the Tykes' game with Wycombe this weekend.

Quoted by The Yorkshire Post, Duff had this to say:

"There are conversations [with the club] that are down the line. We are in the middle of a big, tough run of games. We've had negotiations, but I don't get involved in that side of it.

"We'll have a recruitment meeting and it will be: 'Do you want to keep him?' Yes or no.' That will be my input and then it's up to the club and the agents and the player to thrash all those bits out. They are not conversations I've had [yet].

"He might not want to stay. Has he done well for us? Absolutely."

The Verdict

Time will tell as to whether Norwood remains at the club or not but you get the feeling if the numbers add up for both parties then there is a deal to be done here.